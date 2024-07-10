Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort has raised £6,303 in aid of Ardgowan Hospice through a Charity Golf Day on its Earl of Mar Scottish championship golf course.

68 golf enthusiasts played alongside celebrities such as actor Martin Compston, Scottish football legends Frank McAvennie, Gordon Dalziel and Jim Melrose, and Spanish professional golfer Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Proceeds from the day will now go to Ardgowan Hospice in Greenock which supports and cares for people living across Inverclyde who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, such as cancer, heart failure, lung disease, kidney failure or neurological conditions. This includes vital physical and medical support alongside practical, emotional and wider social support for the individuals and their families.

Chris McQueen, Head of Golf at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: “We are blown away by the success of the Charity Golf Day and are thrilled with the total raised for such a worthwhile charity.

Supplied

“Ardgowan Hospice has a special place in our hearts, and it was incredible to have so many come together to support the event. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

Joanna Hunter, Fundraising Manager at Ardgowan Hospice, said: “"Ardgowan Hospice extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took part in the Charity Golf Day at the magnificent Mar Hall Golf Resort.

"It was a day filled with excellent golf, wonderful company, and a shared commitment to supporting our vital services. The stunning weather and breathtaking course provided the perfect setting for friendly competition and camaraderie.

"The contributions made play a crucial role in supporting us with the rising costs of our daily operations, which amount to approximately £11,000 a day.