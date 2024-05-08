Martin Compston's Glasgow in 14 pictures: The spots where Compston eats, drinks and parties in Glasgow

These are 14 spots in Glasgow which are well-liked and connected to actor Martin Compston

Greenock-born Martin Compston is no stranger to Glasgow having regularly visited the city throughout his childhood.

The Sweet Sixteen and Line of Duty star celebrates his 40th birthday today and we would like to wish him many happy returns.

GlasgowWorld sat down to speak to the actor at the beginning of 2024 and he spoke about his memories of the city. When asked about his favourite places in Glasgow, Martin answered "Celtic Park" before going on to talk about his favourite part of the city. "I start a new job filming in Glasgow in a few weeks and I think Finnieston is a great wee part of town now.

“Now, I've filmed a few times in Glasgow and I tend to stay in that area. There's some great eating and I like that city vibe where there's cafes and you can have a bit of a wander."

Here are some of Compston’s favourite spots in Glasgow where you might even bump into him!

Martin Compston was spotted in Brechin's Bar in Govan during the filming of Mayflies along with co-star Ashley Jensen.

1. Brechin's Bar

Martin Compston attended King Tut's on Good Friday 2024 to catch Brògeal play a sold-out headline show.

2. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

During the filming of The Nest, Compston was pictured filming in Glasgow's Merchant City at Candleriggs.

3. Candleriggs

Martin Compston became the first person through the doors of The Tennent’s Story – a brand-new attraction which opened back in 2018. Speaking at the launch, Martin, said: “I’m massively impressed; the place looks amazing. Obviously, I know my way around a pint of Tennent’s very well, but I was blown away by the history of the whole thing – the connections to Robert Burns and Bonnie Prince Charlie and some incredible photos going back through the years."

4. Wellpark Brewery

