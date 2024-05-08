Martin Compston's Glasgow: 18 spots where Compston eats, drinks and parties in Glasgow

By Declan McConville

Published 8th May 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:01 BST

These are 18 spots in Glasgow which are well-liked and connected to actor Martin Compston

Greenock-born Martin Compston is no stranger to Glasgow having regularly visited the city throughout his childhood.

GlasgowWorld sat down to speak to the actor at the beginning of 2024 and he spoke about his memories of the city. When asked about his favourite places in Glasgow, Martin answered "Celtic Park" before going on to talk about his favourite part of the city. "I start a new job filming in Glasgow in a few weeks and I think Finnieston is a great wee part of town now.

“Now, I've filmed a few times in Glasgow and I tend to stay in that area. There's some great eating and I like that city vibe where there's cafes and you can have a bit of a wander."

Here are some of Compston’s favourite spots in Glasgow where you might even bump into him!

Martin Compston was spotted in Brechin's Bar in Govan during the filming of Mayflies along with co-star Ashley Jensen.

1. Brechin's Bar

Martin Compston attended King Tut's on Good Friday 2024 to catch Brògeal play a sold-out headline show.

2. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Martin Compston was spotted enjoying a few pints at The Press Bar in Glasgow in March.

3. The Press Bar

Martin Compston was spotted enjoying pints at Cùl Cùil on West Nile Street before heading to TRNSMT last summer.

4. Cùl Cùil

