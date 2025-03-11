Maryhill's forgotten Suffragette Jessie Stephen celebrated in new Glasgow exhibition

A new exhibition at Maryhill Burgh Halls opens on 11th March 2025, bringing to light the remarkable story and achievements of Jessie Stephen, a working-class woman who became a powerful force of social change.

Born in 1893, Jessie Stephen was a fearless campaigner and one of the few working-class Scottish suffragettes that we know anything about. Growing up in Maryhill and working as a domestic servant in her early years, Jessie dedicated her life to championing workers’ rights, women’s suffrage, and social justice. Her activism extended beyond the suffragette movement, leading her to a lifelong political career as a trade unionist, councillor, and advocate for equality.

Written by Women’s History enthusiast Anabel Marsh, this exhibition delves into her journey from a young domestic servant in Glasgow to a national activist, highlighting her dedication to improving the lives of others until the very end. Jessie Stephen’s legacy is one of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Jessie’s great-niece, Sheana Stephen, provided some items for the display, including a banner she herself made in 2018. Sheana Stephen says: ‘’It is a real privilege to see an exhibition dedicated to Aunt Jess -Jessie Stephen MBE to the world. After going into service at 15, she became an activist, setting up her own union of domestic workers, having experienced awful conditions. I feel she would have been delighted to be honoured in Maryhill, having had a life dedicated to socialist politics, right from her early years until her dying breath. She was ahead of her time, never receiving the recognition she deserved, as she would today. The exhibition will perhaps put things to rights.”

“We are very honoured to share Jessie Stephen’s story as she was raised locally but not a lot of people know about her.’’ says Aurora Segnan, Heritage & Operations Coordinator at Maryhill Burgh Halls Trust. “She was a truly inspirational figure and this exhibition is a chance to celebrate her achievements and ensure that her contributions are never forgotten.

‘’We are also proud to have finally brought Anabel Marsh’s vision to life. About 10 years ago, Anabel was asked by the Trust to look into stories of local women to create a dedicated tour in the Burgh Halls. Anabel found so many that she developed the Maryhill Women’s History Walk. This exhibition is important as it’s the first one we dedicate to one of the women Anabel found and highlighted.’’

The exhibition is open and runs until 13 th June 2025, at Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue G20 8YE. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Opening hours are Monday – Friday, 10am-5pm.