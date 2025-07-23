Meet the official mascot of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The official mascot of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games has been revealed marking a year to go until the sporting event comes to the city.

Finnie – a proud Glaswegian unicorn – was unveiled at dawn (Wednesday 23 July), appearing at the top of the city’s famous Finnieston Crane, which is also her namesake. The ‘hooved-hypemaster’ could be seen alongside a special banner on top of the Clydeside landmark to announce her arrival and symbolically mark 365 days to go until the Games.

The magical mascot was imagined with the help of 76 children from 24 schools from communities across Glasgow – known as Mascot Makers. ‘Fun, cool, and sassy’ Finnie’s signature feature is a horn inspired by the famous traffic cone on top of the Duke of Wellington statue outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern of Art.

Her official introduction says: “The big-hearted unicorn was born in Glasgow’s green spaces with a sport-loving spark and gathered her soon-to-be famous features across the city. As well as her horn, Finnie has a silver flash in her shoes in homage to the Clyde’s shipbuilding history and she got her earring from the Glasgow Coat of Arms. Her flowing purple mane is inspired by the bright lights of Games-time venue The Hydro, and the world-famous Barrowland Ballroom gave her sparkling stars on her arms and nose. She also wears a friendship bracelet created by the Mascot Makers and will be spotted making a heart-shaped gesture as her signature move.

The all-action mascot’s extraordinary aerial entrance marks the start of a special day of events celebrating the one-year countdown, during which she will meet Scottish athletes including Commonwealth 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan, Olympic medallist and Glasgow 2014 Team Scotland flagbearer Eilidh Doyle, Team Scotland basketball player Kieron Achara, Judoka medallist Sarah Adlington and Commonwealth Para Bowls gold medallist Pauline Wilson.

She will also be introduced to Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jaqueline McLaren, alongside the Mascot Makers.

In a statement released alongside the launch, Finnie said: “I’ll be at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games next summer with a grin, a wave, maybe even a wee dance. I’m here to turn the nerves into excitement, stir the cheers and help turn every moment into something magic as Glasgow 2026 swings into the city.”

Maskeen Bhullar (11) who attends St Patrick’s Primary School in Anderston, wants to be an athlete in the future and has been inspired by being part of Glasgow 2026, “It has been an extraordinary experience being part of the Mascot Maker team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The last time the Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow I was one year old. I want to be an athlete one day and take part in a future Commonwealth Games. Being involved in creating the mascot has inspired me even more to work towards that dream. To me, the mascot represents my city, Glasgow, and stands as a symbol of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It’s something I’ll always feel proud to have contributed to.”

Leila Cairney (12) who attends St Paul’s Primary School in Shettleston loved the experience of being a Mascot Maker and is so proud of Finnie, "I am so excited to be part of the Mascot Makers. To see our ideas come to life from paper to reality has been an amazing experience. I hope you all love the mascot as much as we do."

Glasgow 2026 Chief Executive Phil Batty OBE, said: “Finnie represents everything Glasgow 2026 is about – fun, friendliness and of course that little bit of magic! She’ll be at the heart of everything that’s exciting about these Games, from building up the crowd to hyping the athletes. She’ll visit communities across Glasgow, Scotland and beyond, and bring them all together next summer.

“It means so much that she comes from the imaginations of Glasgow’s young people. They have all been fantastic throughout this process and introducing Finnie to the world is the perfect way to start the countdown to these altogether brilliant Games.”

Scottish Commonwealth 10,000m champion, Eilish McColgan said “There’s something really special about the Commonwealth Games – the atmosphere, the energy, the way it brings communities together. And now, with Finnie leading the charge as our new mascot, I think Glasgow 2026 will capture hearts far beyond Scotland. As someone who’s grown up watching and then competing in the Games, it means a lot to help welcome Finnie to the team today.

“Finnie represents the spirit, pride and togetherness that makes the Commonwealth Games unlike any other. I can’t wait to see where her magic takes us.”

The Mascot Makers wanted Finnie to be a unicorn due to its proud place as the national animal of Scotland.

Earlier this year, the Mascot Makers took part in a creative workshop at Glasgow City Chambers, where they worked in groups to design their ideal mascot. A unicorn emerged as the clear favourite. Their suggestions inspired Finnie’s final look, and a focus group of pupils later reviewed design drafts, with their feedback helping to shape the final mascot who was brought to life through the Mascot Makers programme by Glasgow creative agency 999 Design, Scottish actor Libby McArthur and Impact Arts.

The Games, which will take place from 23 July to 2 August 2026, are expected to welcome more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories. The competition will feature a programme of 10 sports and 6 Para sports across four Glasgow venues, including Athletics and Para Athletics (track and field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball.

More than 200 medals will be awarded during the 11-day event, which includes a record-breaking Para sport programme featuring 47 medal events across six sports. Glasgow 2026 will also feature the largest Track Cycling and swim programmes ever seen at a Commonwealth Games. On the Athletics track, the famous Commonwealth Mile will return, which is anticipated to be one of the must-see moments of the Games.

Finnie will now begin a busy schedule of appearances at schools, sporting events and community celebrations across the country ahead of the Opening Ceremony next July.