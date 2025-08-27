Michelle McManus burst into the public eye by winning the second and final series of the UK’s Pop Idol in 2003—a defining moment that made her the first Scottish female artist to debut at number one on the UK Singles Chart with her debut single, "All This Time".
She originally grew up in Baillieston with some of parts of her Glasgow story no longer existing such as Underworld on Union Street and The Shed in Shawlands.
We chatted to Michelle about her best of Glasgow.
1. The Old Ship Bank
Michelle McManus' favourite pub in Glasgow right now is The Old Ship Bank on Saltmarket. | Supplied
2. E-Street Café
Michelle McManus recommends the E-Street Café in Cathcart. Speaking about it, she told us "It pays homage to Bruce Springsteen who I love. Their food, their coffees and their cakes - it's a wee slice of heaven in Glasgow." | E-Street Café
3. Cafe Gandolfi
"My favourite Glasgow restaurant has to be Cafe Gandolfi. I love it. I think Seumas and the team down there are amazing. I love the food and the way they treat everyone when they come in. A real favourite of mine." | Cafe Gandolfi
4. Saint Luke's
Having performed at the Hydro, Michelle McManus told us that her favourite Glasgow venue was Saint Luke's. "It's got a really lovely vibe and feel to it with a tiny dressing room." | Saint Luke's