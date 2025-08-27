Michelle McManus' Glasgow: Michelle McManus on her favourite Glasgow people, places and music

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:08 BST

These are the people, places and music which make Michelle McManus proud to be a Glaswegian.

Michelle McManus burst into the public eye by winning the second and final series of the UK’s Pop Idol in 2003—a defining moment that made her the first Scottish female artist to debut at number one on the UK Singles Chart with her debut single, "All This Time".

She originally grew up in Baillieston with some of parts of her Glasgow story no longer existing such as Underworld on Union Street and The Shed in Shawlands.

We chatted to Michelle about her best of Glasgow.

Michelle McManus' favourite pub in Glasgow right now is The Old Ship Bank on Saltmarket.

1. The Old Ship Bank

Michelle McManus' favourite pub in Glasgow right now is The Old Ship Bank on Saltmarket. | Supplied

Michelle McManus recommends the E-Street Café in Cathcart. Speaking about it, she told us "It pays homage to Bruce Springsteen who I love. Their food, their coffees and their cakes - it's a wee slice of heaven in Glasgow."

2. E-Street Café

Michelle McManus recommends the E-Street Café in Cathcart. Speaking about it, she told us "It pays homage to Bruce Springsteen who I love. Their food, their coffees and their cakes - it's a wee slice of heaven in Glasgow." | E-Street Café

"My favourite Glasgow restaurant has to be Cafe Gandolfi. I love it. I think Seumas and the team down there are amazing. I love the food and the way they treat everyone when they come in. A real favourite of mine."

3. Cafe Gandolfi

"My favourite Glasgow restaurant has to be Cafe Gandolfi. I love it. I think Seumas and the team down there are amazing. I love the food and the way they treat everyone when they come in. A real favourite of mine." | Cafe Gandolfi

Having performed at the Hydro, Michelle McManus told us that her favourite Glasgow venue was Saint Luke's. "It's got a really lovely vibe and feel to it with a tiny dressing room."

4. Saint Luke's

Having performed at the Hydro, Michelle McManus told us that her favourite Glasgow venue was Saint Luke's. "It's got a really lovely vibe and feel to it with a tiny dressing room." | Saint Luke's

