Midge Ure's Glasgow in 8 pictures: The spots which always remind the Cambuslang-born singer of home

These are some of the spots in Glasgow which reminds Midge Ure of growing up in and around the city.

Midge Ure recently announced his 22-date 'Catalogue: The Hits Tour' which is set to arrive in Glasgow in December later this year.

The tour will give Midge the opportunity to showcase the musical breadth and versatility of his extensive song catalogue written during the past 50 years; giving old and new fans alike a truly remarkable night of hits and rarely heard gems.  

Fans of Ure can expect songs from his expansive solo career as well as tunes he sung for Slik, Rich Kids, Visage, and Ultravox.

We sat down with the Cambuslang born singer-songwriter to discuss his career in music and his memories of growing on the outskirts of Glasgow and attending gigs in the city.

Speaking about where he bought some of his early records in Glasgow, Midge said: "We didn't have a record shop in Cambuslang so you had to go into town. There was one near McCormack's that was in a basement. I remember going in there and coming out with the Ziggy Stardust album by David Bowie."

1. 23rd Precinct

If Midge Ure took a trip into Glasgow there was one particular store where he used to head to saying: "Hanging out in McCormack's, looking at guitars and amplifiers was definitely more interesting than looking at albums that somebody else had made."

2. McCormack's

"I managed to see just about everybody who ever came through Glasgow as part of my musical education. I saw everybody from the Carpenters to a bit of Led Zeppelin to T. Rex to the Eagles. So every other night there'd be another massive concert on because it was a major venue in the touring circuit. I remember going to see the Ziggy Stardust thing just when Starman had been a hit or was a hit. Bowie was doing two shows in the one night, and I went to the afternoon one because I was driving through to Edinburgh to play Clouds that night, so I saw the afternoon show. It was brilliant!"

3. Green's Playhouse/ The Apollo

"I was doing day release from my engineering apprenticeship and we heard that the Glasgow Road Show was coming through and it was free. So instead of having lunch, we walked into town and walked in and there was Marmalade playing live. It was one of the first bands that I had seen playing live and they sounded fantastic. It was a real buzz for me. I didn't go to see Marmalade. I went to this thing and they happened to be playing and they were fantastic."

4. Early gigs

