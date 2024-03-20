Midge Ure recently announced his 22-date 'Catalogue: The Hits Tour' which is set to arrive in Glasgow in December later this year.
The tour will give Midge the opportunity to showcase the musical breadth and versatility of his extensive song catalogue written during the past 50 years; giving old and new fans alike a truly remarkable night of hits and rarely heard gems.
Fans of Ure can expect songs from his expansive solo career as well as tunes he sung for Slik, Rich Kids, Visage, and Ultravox.
We sat down with the Cambuslang born singer-songwriter to discuss his career in music and his memories of growing on the outskirts of Glasgow and attending gigs in the city.
1. 23rd Precinct
Speaking about where he bought some of his early records in Glasgow, Midge said: "We didn't have a record shop in Cambuslang so you had to go into town. There was one near McCormack's that was in a basement. I remember going in there and coming out with the Ziggy Stardust album by David Bowie."
2. McCormack's
If Midge Ure took a trip into Glasgow there was one particular store where he used to head to saying: "Hanging out in
McCormack's, looking at guitars and amplifiers was definitely more interesting than looking at albums that
somebody else had made."
3. Green's Playhouse/ The Apollo
"I managed to see just about everybody who ever came through Glasgow as part of my musical education. I saw everybody from the Carpenters to a bit of Led Zeppelin to T. Rex to the Eagles. So every other night there'd be another massive concert on because it was a major venue in the touring
circuit. I remember going to see the Ziggy Stardust thing just when Starman had been a hit or was a hit. Bowie was doing two shows in the one night, and I went to the afternoon one because I was driving through to Edinburgh to play Clouds that night, so I saw the afternoon
show. It was brilliant!"
4. Early gigs
"I was doing day release from my engineering apprenticeship and we heard that the Glasgow Road Show was coming through and it
was free. So instead of having lunch, we walked into town and walked in and there was Marmalade playing live. It was one of the first bands that I had seen playing live and they sounded fantastic. It was a real buzz for me. I didn't go to see Marmalade. I went to this thing and they
happened to be playing and they were fantastic."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.