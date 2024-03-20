3 . Green's Playhouse/ The Apollo

"I managed to see just about everybody who ever came through Glasgow as part of my musical education. I saw everybody from the Carpenters to a bit of Led Zeppelin to T. Rex to the Eagles. So every other night there'd be another massive concert on because it was a major venue in the touring circuit. I remember going to see the Ziggy Stardust thing just when Starman had been a hit or was a hit. Bowie was doing two shows in the one night, and I went to the afternoon one because I was driving through to Edinburgh to play Clouds that night, so I saw the afternoon show. It was brilliant!"