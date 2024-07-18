Miriam Margolyes to make special appearance at Sauchiehall Street book store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Miriam Margolyes will be in Glasgow this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miriam Margolyes is set to make a special appearance at a book shop on Sauchiehall Street later this month to sign copies of her new book.

Advertising the event on their website, Waterstones said: “Come and meet legend of screen and stage Miriam Margolyes at Waterstones Sauchiehall Street, where she'll be signing copies of her latest laugh-out-loud memoir, Oh Miriam!” as she will appear the shop on Friday 26 July at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the book, Margolyes said: “From declaring my love to Vanessa Redgrave to being fed cockroaches by Steve Buscemi, from turnip-based comedy with Blackadder to being farted on by Arnold Schwarzenegger, from Graham Norton's sofa to Alan Cumming's camper van, my life has been (and continues to be) an uproarious adventure.

Getty Images

“Oh Miriam! has been such a constant refrain in my life, said in all kinds of tones - laughs, surprised gasps and orgasmic sighs (I'm hoping for all of those from you as you read on!) - that it had to be the title of this book.

“And with a cast list that stretches from Churchill to DiCaprio, Dahl to Dietrich, Princess Margaret to Maggie Smith, I've so much more to tell you and so much more to say.

“My chapters range from 'How to Stay Married' to 'Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down'. Discover how to break the thickest conversational ice; why swearing is actually good for you (though not on the Today programme); the unexpected things I learned at school and what my Spice Girl name would be. Not to mention my Tale of the Unexpected and my very own Vagina Monologue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Buckle up and join me on another unforgettable adventure, but this time through my heart and head . . .”

Tickets for the event are now on sale costing £12 which includes a copy of the book and your place in the queue which can be purchased here.