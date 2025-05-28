The Firth of Clyde is one of the most affordable coastal areas to live according to analysis by Bank of Scotland - with a number on Glasgow’s doorstep.

Scotland dominates the list of most affordable coastal towns across Britain, with all 10 of the cheapest spots located north of the border.

Top of the list is Campbeltown, on the scenic Kintyre Peninsula, where the average home costs just £103,078 – down 11% in the past year. Once dubbed the whisky capital of the world, Campbeltown offers dramatic coastal views and access to the islands of Islay, Jura and Arran.

It’s followed by Rothesay (£111,764), Millport (£114,008) and Port Bannatyne (£115,421) – all island communities on Scotland’s west coast, nestled within the sheltered waters of the Firth of Clyde.

Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport. While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living. But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

1 . Campbelltown, Argyll and Bute, Scotland Campbeltown was the least expensive coastal location. The average house price was £103,078.00 Photo: Robin Mckelvie

2 . Rothesay, Argyle and Bute Rothesay was the second least expensive coastal location. The average house price was £111,764.00 | Adobe Stock

3 . Millport, North Ayrshire Millport was the third least expensive coastal location. The average house price was £114,008.00 | Visit Scotland

4 . Port Bannantyne, Argyle and Bute Port Bannatyne was the fourth least expensive coastal location. The average house price was £115,421.00 | Jackie Mitchell