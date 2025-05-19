Summer is upon as once more and what better way to spend the Scottish summer than exploring the country parks located in and around Glasgow.

While the Scottish summer might be short, the list of things to do in Scotland’s country parks is not. From historic hunting lodges to parks dubbed the best in Europe, there are plenty of options to explore in and around Glasgow this summer.

Here’s a look at eight country parks to explore in and around Glasgow this summer.

1 . Calderglen Country Park Calderglen Country Park is located in East Kilbride it features a small zoo, children's play facilities, display and exhibition venues, a tropical hothouse, and several sports clubs including Torrance Golf Club. More than that though there are walks along the gorges formed by the Rotten Calder. | Visit Scotland

2 . Balloch Country Park What can you say about Balloch Country Park? It's on the banks of one of Scotland's most scenic lochs. In addition to Balloch Castle, it features nature trails, guided walks, a walled garden, and picnic lawns with views of the Loch. Photo: nil

3 . Dams to Darnley Country Park The Dams to Darnley Country Park is a 1350 acre country park has a range of walking trails taking in a series of picturesque reservoirs, a viaduct, burns and areas of woodland. | Canva/Getty Images

4 . Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park Sitting just outside Glasgow, peaceful Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park covers over 100 acres of mixed woodland and conifer forest, criss-crossed with paths. Look out for ospreys, hen harriers, roe deer, tawny owls, foxes and the occasional otter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images