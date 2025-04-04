4 . Riverside Museum

Riverside Museum is Glasgow's award-winning transport and technology museum. It is the first purpose-built museum created by Glasgow Life in the 21st century. Located at the junction of the Rivers Kelvin and Clyde, it houses the city’s fabulous transport and technology collections, which have been gathered over the centuries and reflect the important part Glasgow has played in the world through its contributions to heavy industries like shipbuilding, train manufacturing and engineering. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography