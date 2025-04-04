Explore a wealth of art, history and heritage in the museums and galleries that Glasgow is home to.
Many of these museums are free meaning it won’t be an expensive day out and are also great places to go when the weather isn’t always the best.
Here are eleven of the best museums to visit in Glasgow during the Easter holidays.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a firm favourite of Glaswegians throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’. Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AG. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. The Burrell Collection
The Burrell Collection can be found within the realms of Pollok Country Park and is a very popular visitor attraction. Having undergone major refurbishment in recent years, the collection is now being showcased like never before as over 9,000 objects owned by Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell can be viewed. Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Bellahouston, Glasgow G43 1AT. | Glasgow Life
3. Glasgow Science Centre
As Glasgow has played a huge part in innovation, it’s only right that the city has a museum dedicated to science. 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow G51 1EA. | Glasgow Science Centre
4. Riverside Museum
Riverside Museum is Glasgow's award-winning transport and technology museum. It is the first purpose-built museum created by Glasgow Life in the 21st century. Located at the junction of the Rivers Kelvin and Clyde, it houses the city’s fabulous transport and technology collections, which have been gathered over the centuries and reflect the important part Glasgow has played in the world through its contributions to heavy industries like shipbuilding, train manufacturing and engineering. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.