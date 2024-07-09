Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a Glasgow favourite for generations with the museum first opening its doors back in 1901.

It boasts one of Europe’s finest civic art collections and is a must visit for any tourist heading to Glasgow. You are able to spend hours at Kelvingrove where you can discover everything from Charles Rennie Mackintosh to Ancient Egypt.

One of Glasgow’s biggest and most enduring urban legends is that Kelvingrove was accidentally built back to front. Some versions of the story take it even further, claiming one of the architects died to suicide by throwing themself from one of the towers after experiencing such despair over his mistake. To debunk the myth, no Kelvingrove was not built back-to-front. The grand entrance was always intended to face towards Kelvingrove Park - as that was where the Glasgow International Exhibition was held, and Kelvingrove Park was always intended to be a lofty space for the people after the exhibition was wrapped up.

The original remit for the architectural competition for Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum stipulated that the front and main entrance should face north into Kelvingrove Park, and not south onto Argyle Street. Neither of the leading architects died to suicide either, both led architectural careers spanning well into the 20th century before dying of natural causes.

Here are eight of our favourite things to admire in the museum.

1 . Listen to the daily organ recital If you plan on visiting Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, we recommend heading down for the daily organ recital which takes place every day in the Centre Hall at 1pm except on Sunday's which happen at 3pm. | Glasgow Life

2 . Admire Sir Roger the Elephant Sir Roger has stood in Kelvingrove for over 120 years now, but in life he travelled with the circus company Bostock and Wombwell’s Menagerie before he retired in May 1897, when he was adopted by Edward Henry Bostock at his zoo in New City Road in Cowcaddens. | Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

3 . Be amazed by Van Gogh You can discover one of Glasgow museum's most recognisable paintings at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The portrait of Alexander Reid by Vincent Van Gogh dates back to 1887 with both men having a close friendship. | Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

4 . Visit the Glasgow Boys Gallery The Glasgow Boys were some of the first to show the world that the city was more than just ships on the Clyde. They shunned the traditional ideas of academic painting and completely changed the perception of Glasgow and its people. If you want to know more about local art history here in Glasgow, this is the place to get started. | Glasgowist