Musicians of Glasgow: 21 best Glasgow singers of all time as chosen by Glaswegians

1 . Paul Buchanan Paul Buchanan has a near mythical resonance throughout Glasgow. The Blue Nile are possibly thee cult Glasgow band. | Getty Images

2 . Frankie Miller Frankie Miller was born in Bridgeton in 1945. He had hits spanning across three decades before a brain aneurysm in 1994 left him unable to speak or sing. | Getty Images

3 . Lulu She might have been born in Lennoxtown, but Lulu grew up in Dennistoun. She's had a career spanning six decades, including hits like Shout and Eurovision winning song Boom Bang-a-Bang. | Getty Images

4 . Ricky Ross Although born in Dundee, the city shaped Ricky Ross' musical career with there being no doubt that Deacon Blue are a Glasgow band Photo: Graeme Hunter