Musicians of Glasgow: 21 best Glasgow singers of all time as chosen by Glaswegians

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:24 GMT

The 21 best Glaswegian singers - picked by you.

We asked your favourite Glasgow singers, and you didn’t let us down. The list we’ve compiled shows the wealth of talent from across the city.

With singers from across the genres, including pop, new wave and rock - there’s something for everyone.

Take a look at your favourite Glasgow singers and let us know what you think.

Paul Buchanan has a near mythical resonance throughout Glasgow. The Blue Nile are possibly thee cult Glasgow band.

1. Paul Buchanan

Paul Buchanan has a near mythical resonance throughout Glasgow. The Blue Nile are possibly thee cult Glasgow band. | Getty Images

Frankie Miller was born in Bridgeton in 1945. He had hits spanning across three decades before a brain aneurysm in 1994 left him unable to speak or sing.

2. Frankie Miller

Frankie Miller was born in Bridgeton in 1945. He had hits spanning across three decades before a brain aneurysm in 1994 left him unable to speak or sing. | Getty Images

She might have been born in Lennoxtown, but Lulu grew up in Dennistoun. She's had a career spanning six decades, including hits like Shout and Eurovision winning song Boom Bang-a-Bang.

3. Lulu

She might have been born in Lennoxtown, but Lulu grew up in Dennistoun. She's had a career spanning six decades, including hits like Shout and Eurovision winning song Boom Bang-a-Bang. | Getty Images

Although born in Dundee, the city shaped Ricky Ross' musical career with there being no doubt that Deacon Blue are a Glasgow band

4. Ricky Ross

Although born in Dundee, the city shaped Ricky Ross' musical career with there being no doubt that Deacon Blue are a Glasgow band Photo: Graeme Hunter

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SingersGlasgowMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice