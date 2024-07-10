Musicians of Glasgow: 22 musicians and bands who were born and raised in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:39 BST

These are some of the finest musicians and bands which Glasgow has produced and where they grew up.

Glasgow has produced some of the biggest and best Scottish acts over the past 70 years, but we wanted to take a deep dive into the areas where they were from.

Everyone has a tale to tell, and many musicians are proud to speak about their neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some even being influence to write a song about them.

Here are 22 bands and musicians who were born and raised in different Glasgow neighbourhoods.

Dante and Jools of Gun were born and raised in the Calton with the band paying tribute to the area in 2022 with their eighth studio album 'Calton Songs'.

1. Gun

Simple Minds are one of the biggest bands which Glasgow has ever produced with Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill first meeting each other in Toryglen before going on to be pupils at Holyrood Secondary.

2. Simple Minds

Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13.

3. Lulu

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie was born and raised in Springburn before he moved to the Southside of the city where he attended King's Park Secondary School.

4. Bobby Gillespie

Related topics:MusiciansGlasgowMusicPeople

