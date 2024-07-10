Musicians of Glasgow: 22 musicians and bands who were born and raised in Glasgow

Glasgow has produced some of the biggest and best Scottish acts over the past 70 years, but we wanted to take a deep dive into the areas where they were from.

Everyone has a tale to tell, and many musicians are proud to speak about their neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some even being influence to write a song about them.

Here are 22 bands and musicians who were born and raised in different Glasgow neighbourhoods.

1 . Gun Dante and Jools of Gun were born and raised in the Calton with the band paying tribute to the area in 2022 with their eighth studio album 'Calton Songs'. | Contributed

2 . Simple Minds Simple Minds are one of the biggest bands which Glasgow has ever produced with Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill first meeting each other in Toryglen before going on to be pupils at Holyrood Secondary. | Simple Minds

3 . Lulu Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13. Photo: Ben Birchall

4 . Bobby Gillespie Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie was born and raised in Springburn before he moved to the Southside of the city where he attended King's Park Secondary School. Photo: Ellen Offredy