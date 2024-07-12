Neighbourhood Guide: 11 reasons why Bearsden is the place to be in East Dunbartonshire

Bearsden is found on the fringes of Glasgow and is a town that has plenty going for it.
The town has a rich history with the Roman Antonine Wall running through the town with the first known settlement on the land dating back to between 142 and 144 AD with the current settlement beginning in the 17th century.
Glasgow is well connected to Bearsden with a railway connection first being established over 160 years ago with the town becoming an affluent suburb that people wanted to live in.
We have picked out some of the best spots to visit in Bearsden.
1. Visit the Antonine Wall.
The fort which once stood at Bearsden is now mostly covered by roads and houses, but the bath house within its annexe can still be seen. The well-preserved bath house and latrine give visitors an insight into the daily lives of the soldiers stationed along the Antonine Wall. | Historic Environment Scotland
2. Dine at Beat 6
You'll find Beat 6 in the heart of Bearsden who have a selection of menus cooking on selected days which includes this terrific Sunday roast. 100% of profits are donated directly to the Beatson Cancer Charity here. 149 Milngavie Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3DY. | Beat 6
3. Have a walk around Kilmardinny Loch
If you enjoy going a walk on a sunny day, why not go for a stroll around Kilmardinny Loch. | Trip Advisor
4. Grab a coffee at Vivi and Co
Vivi and Co is one of our favourite spots to visit in Bearsden with the coffee being as good as the presentation. It's walk in only here so you don't need to book ahead and they are also dog friendly. 108 Drymen Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3RA. | Vivi and Co
