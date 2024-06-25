If you live in Shawlands, you are officially living in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to international travel publisher Time Out.

Shawlands was ranked as the eleventh coolest place to live on the 2022 list which also included the likes of Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico and Cais do Sodere in Lisbon, Portugal.

When describing the area, Time Out said: “With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.”

Whether you fancy heading for brunch at Cafe Strange Brew or going dancing at Shed - there is no shortage of things to do in the area so we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to check out.

1 . Check out Shawlands Farmers Market Shawlands Farmers Market is found in front of Langside Halls. It takes place from 10am-2pm on the first and third Saturday of each month. | Shawlands Farmers Market

2 . Brunch at Cafe Strange Brew Have brunch at the Southside’s best cafe with dishes like Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. | Cafe Strange Brew

3 . Have a boogie at Shed The Shed nightclub is a Glasgow institution that has welcomed plenty of movers and shakers for the past 25 years. | Google Maps