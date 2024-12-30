New BBC documentary set to celebrate and showcase Sir Alex Ferguson's life and career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new documentary will be broadcast on BBC over the festive season

A new two-part documentary celebrating the life and career of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will air on BBC over the festive period.

‘Sir Alex’ will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Boxing Day and will air on BBC Scotland on New Year’s Day and January 2. The documentary about the Govan-born former manager of Manchester United will feature first-hand accounts from some of his former players and rivals including Wayne Rooney, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Gordon Strachan and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The 82-year-old had an astonishing career at Old Trafford during his 27 years at the club which included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four EFL Cups. He is also adored by Aberdeen supporters having won the European Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup, as well as winning three league titles, four Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

Getty Images

In recent times, Ferguson has been spending much more time in Glasgow after he purchased a flat in the West End of the city to be closer to his brother. He has been spotted attending matches at both Celtic Park and Ibrox.

BBC director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski said: "There are few more pivotal people in the history of British sport than Sir Alex Ferguson. So it is a honour for us to tell his story."

There will also be an accompanying six-part podcast - Sporting Giants: Sir Alex Ferguson which will be available on BBC Sounds from Boxing Day.