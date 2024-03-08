Glasgow is a city that has been evolving over the decades with many famous streets and buildings in the city having been transformed or knocked down.

As Glaswegians, we are proud of our history and heritage and it's interesting to look at how different parts of the city have changed with Ashton Lane in Glasgow's West End being completely transformed.

The lane was once home to Victorian stables, mews buildings and small workshops a century ago and is now one of the trendiest areas of the city with bustling bars and restaurants.

These are 16 pictures which show the changing face of Glasgow.

1 . Ashton Lane (1933) A view down Ashton Lane in 1933 which has been completely transformed over 90 years later.

2 . Ashton Lane (2024) A view down Ashton Lane in 2024 with Ubiquitous Chip being prominent on the right that has been at the heart of the lane since 1971.

3 . Queen Street station (1963) The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963.