The October Week is nearly upon us in Glasgow and we wanted to put together a guide of free things to do with the kids.

It is the last major holiday before the Christmas break and as always, there is plenty going on in the city to keep kids and families entertained and occupied during the week.

From dance and music performance coaching to treasure hunts, here are nine of the best free things to do in Glasgow during the October Week.

1 . Go back in time at The Burrell Collection Kings, Queens, Knights and Jesters, come ye along to the Burrell Collection on Saturday 12 October and step into the Middle Ages for a Medieval family day bursting with early modern fun at the Burrell Collection. | Supplied

2 . Enjoy Hair-raising Halloween at Hamleys Families are in for a treat – and maybe one or two tricks too - this October Week at Hamleys. There will be creepy crafts, horrible treasure hunts, and monster tea parties on throughout the week. There will also be plenty of giveaways. | Supplied

3 . Pearce Institute Join the Pearce Institute and Glasgow Life for a week long project where young people aged 12 to 18 will work with professional theatre, vocal and dance coaches to create performances for the Southside Stars competition. This is free for young people aged 12 to 18. Breakfast and lunch are provided. | Google Maps

4 . The Forgotten Orchard at Barmulloch Residents Centre Featuring storytelling, music and Scot's ballads, The Forgotten Orchard brings to life Scotland's rich orchard heritage and celebrates diversity, home grown food and the joy of harvest! | Supplied