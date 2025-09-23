Òran Mór theatre worker named Arts Hero at Sky award ceremony

Diane Carroll, Assistant Manager at local theatre Òran Mór, was named the winner of the second ever Arts Hero Award at the Sky Arts Awards, held at The Roundhouse in London. This prestigious award celebrates the people working behind the scenes to support and enrich the arts, and Diane’s dedication to theatre goers and fundraising earned her this special recognition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which were televised on Sky Arts, saw Diane collect her award on stage from arts hero ambassador Myleene Klass. Diane joined figures from across the arts community, including Bob Geldof, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, musician Lola Young, poet Caleb Femi, composer Errollyn Wallen and comedian Elf Lyons.

The Sky Arts Awards showcases the breadth of talent and passion across the British and Irish arts scene. Alongside recognising excellence across traditional arts categories, the event proudly introduced the Arts Hero Award to spotlight the unsung heroes who work quietly in the background, keeping the arts alive 24/7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Carroll is the Assistant Manager at Òran Mór in Glasgow, and since 2004 has been working the ticket desk for the venue's lunchtime phenomenon A Play, A Pie and A Pint, checking people in and giving the warmest welcome at over 600 shows. Diane knows many people by name and is loved by regulars who come every week to the shows - and some just to see Diane.

Diane is also at the forefront of fundraising during Òran Mór’s annual Christmas pantomime, which in the last three years has raised over £75,000 for local schools and charities, such as Scottish Action for Mental Health and St Gregory's Food Bank.

This October, she is spearheading a fundraiser gala night to help people across Glasgow, and it speaks to Diane’s popularity that many entertainers have gladly volunteered their time to make it a big success.

On receiving the award, Diane said: "[It feels] so surreal. It doesn't feel like a job, I've been working there for so long now. It's a wonderful, wonderful place to work, I've met so many wonderful people over the years. It really is just such a unique place and I love every minute of it. We do the doors at the front, we do the tickets, and the amount of folk that come through the door, it's very special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplied

This year Diane was one of almost 200 incredible nominees, including Andrew Haines Director & Co-Founder of Billy & Andy’s Music School in Manchester, supporting Disabled young people to make music; and Sarah Gwonyoma from What Sarah Read Next, a literary agent and reviewer who champions reading for all and spotlights diverse voices through all her work.

Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, praised the nominees, noting how challenging it was to select just one winner: “We were overwhelmed by the incredible stories we received. Diane’s dedication to her work at the theatre together with fundraising for local charities makes her exceptional. Her work illustrates the profound impact of the arts not just on culture but on people’s lives. We’re thrilled to celebrate her as this year's Arts Hero.”

The Sky Arts Hero Award highlights the often-overlooked contributions of those working in the background of the arts sector. The latest research shows that while the arts employ around 3.5 million people in the UK, 61% agree that backstage jobs are not celebrated enough, while nearly half (48%) believe it is these roles, from riggers to engineers, drivers to costume designers, that contribute most to keeping the arts alive. This award aims to celebrate the tireless efforts of individuals like Diane Carroll who make cultural experiences possible across the country.

Building on the legacy of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, the Sky Arts Awards is the only event in the world that recognises the full spectrum of artistic genres, including classical music, comedy, dance, film, literature, poetry, opera, popular music, television, theatre and visual art.