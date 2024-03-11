Oscars Winners List: Film adaptation of Alasdair Gray's Poor Things wins four Academy Awards
Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Yorgos Lanthimos' film is based on Glasgow writer Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name. It stars Stone as Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by brilliant but unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, who fashioned his accent for the film after listening to recordings of Alasdair Gray.
Poor Things finished the night with four awards, also securing Oscars for Production Design, Makeup & Hairstyling alongside the Academy Award for Costume Design.
Stone had already won awards for her performance in Poor Things, including the Bafta for best actress and Golden Globe for best female actor in a musical or comedy.
Accepting the Oscar, Emma Stone thanke the team behind Poor Things, including director Yorgos Lanthimos, saying: “Thank you for this gift of a lifetime in the role of Bella.”
Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon had the most Oscar nominations on the night, earning 13, 11, and 10 nods respectively. Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night with Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr all earning their first Academy Awards thanks to their involvement in the film as the film won seven Oscars.
Best picture
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actress
- Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Best actor
- Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best director
- Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best original song
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
- The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
- I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best international feature
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers' Lounge
Best animated feature
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
- Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Best cinematography
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Poor Things
Best sound
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
Best film editing
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best visual effects
- Winner: Godzilla Minus One
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best costume design
- Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best production design
- Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Poor Things
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Society of the Snow
Best animated short
- Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Best documentary short
- Winner: The Last Repair Shop
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Best live action short
- Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue