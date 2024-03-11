Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Yorgos Lanthimos' film is based on Glasgow writer Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name. It stars Stone as Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by brilliant but unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, who fashioned his accent for the film after listening to recordings of Alasdair Gray.

Poor Things finished the night with four awards, also securing Oscars for Production Design, Makeup & Hairstyling alongside the Academy Award for Costume Design.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stone had already won awards for her performance in Poor Things, including the Bafta for best actress and Golden Globe for best female actor in a musical or comedy.

Accepting the Oscar, Emma Stone thanke the team behind Poor Things, including director Yorgos Lanthimos, saying: “Thank you for this gift of a lifetime in the role of Bella.”

Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon had the most Oscar nominations on the night, earning 13, 11, and 10 nods respectively. Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night with Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr all earning their first Academy Awards thanks to their involvement in the film as the film won seven Oscars.

Emma Stone at the Academy Awards

Best picture

Winner: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actress

Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Best actor

Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best supporting actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Best supporting actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best director

Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best original song

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score

Winner: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best international feature

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

Best animated feature

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best sound

Winner: The Zone of Interest

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Best film editing

Winner: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best visual effects

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best costume design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best production design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Poor Things

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Best animated short

Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Best documentary short

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best live action short