The Glasgow neighbourhood of Govan put its best foot forward as it staged a free one-off festival on Saturday to mark the opening of the new Govan-Partick Bridge.

Sunny Govan lived up to its nickname as audiences of all ages poured into the south shore of the Clyde for Govan Footbridge Festival. The streets in and around Govan were transformed into a bustling hub of music and celebration, with attendances of around 6,000 across the day.

The community-driven Govan Footbridge Festival, which received funding from Glasgow City Council, the University of Glasgow, and Govan, Elderpark, Linthouse, Trust and Wheatley Housing Associations, was blessed with blue skies, matched only by the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Acts including singer Horse McDonald, the show-stopping Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Celtic fusion legends Shooglenifty and Glasgow favourites Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five had crowds smiling, dancing and clapping their way around Govan Cross.

John McMustard of Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five, said: “The good vibes flowed across the bridge and back from Partick to Sunny Govan and it was a glorious, fun day that will be remembered for years to come. Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 had a ball and the change of our lyrics from “cross the road” to “cross the bridge” went down well with the fantastic, diverse crowd. It was especially nice chatting to locals and getting pictures after: the best of Glasgow.”

Also among the acts performing across the event’s two stages were talented singer-songwriter Ben Walker, local school choirs, The Gilded Lilies singing group, Govan Allsorts Community Choir, the award-winning Musicians in Exile, local rappers Up2Standard and CCTV, Sunny G FM community DJs and Govan singer songwriter Hawaii FIVO.

The festival also showcased street music by Brass Aye and Govan Community Pipe Band and a range of stalls representing local charities and organisations. Well-kempt Glasgow faces visited Govan Footbridge Festival, including Still Game’s Gavin Mitchell, and audiences of all ages and from all walks of life dropped in to enjoy themselves and see Govan cross into a new chapter in its history and regeneration.

Paul MacAlindin, organiser of the Govan Footbridge Festival, said: “Govan Footbridge Festival was the perfect way to welcome this important new crossing over the River Clyde to Glasgow. The communities of Govan and Partick have been connected once again and it was a joy to see crowds pass back and forth to enjoy the festivities across the day.

“To have thousands of people join us for this cultural spectacle and incredibly important moment in the history of Govan was unforgettable and Glasgow truly shone. I would like to thank everyone who joined us on the banks of the Clyde to celebrate, as well as all of the performers, event staff, volunteers, contractors and funders who made the Govan Footbridge Festival possible. We’ve seen the whole community get behind it and can’t wait to see Govan thrive with help of this new connection.”

The multi-genre, un-ticketed Govan Footbridge Festival was created by the team behind Govan Music Festival which runs in March each year and Govan’s regeneration orchestra The Glasgow Barons.