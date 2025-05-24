Glasgow’s relationship with its steamboats has a long and storied history, embodied by one last paddle steamer. From the start, they were an important form of transport and a connection between Glasgow, the islands of the west coast of Scotland and towns along the Clyde. It was a quirk of legislation that led to their place in local folklore.

Lobbying from the Temperance Movement, started by John Dunlop in Glasgow in 1829, led to an act of parliament aimed at curbing local drinking habits. As a result, pubs were shut after 11pm at night and the sale of alcohol in Scotland’s public houses was banned on a Sunday. The prohibition didn’t apply to those travelling on passenger boats.

In Glasgow, on a Sunday, steamboat companies would compete on the Broomielaw, charging a small fee to take passengers down the Clyde to destinations like Rothesay, Dunoon and Gourock, serving drinks on the way. The legal loophole created the world’s first booze cruise, and the word “steaming” entered local usage.

PS Waverley, was the last paddle boat built on the Clyde in 1946 and is the last seafaring passenger-carrying paddle boat that still sails anywhere in the world today. After a recent restoration of its engines, trips are set to continue for many summers to come. She originally sailed from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long until 1973. Bought by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, the Waverley was restored to her 1947 apperance and now operates passenger excursions around the West Coast of Scotland, along the Clyde and on other rivers, including the Thames.

In 1974, Billy Connolly played a banjo onboard, singing a song he wrote called Clydescope: “Grab a steamer and sail down the Clyde. No kidding, it’s a magic way to spend a day. Try it on The Waverley.” You can watch the paddle steamer’s first trip along the Clyde of the season in the video above.

Waverley’s 50th year in preservation officially began with a special thank you sailing for invited guests, recognising those who have played a part in keeping her sailing since she was gifted for £1 in 1974.

Adding to the historic significance of the week, Waverley made her first call at Crinan in almost 30 years this week, during her sold out sailing from Glasgow to Oban. Her 160 nautical mile route took her from Glasgow at 7:30am, with calls at Largs and Campbeltown, before rounding the Mull of Kintyre and cruising up the east side of Gigha to reach Crinan. The last time Waverley visited the picturesque village was in 1995.

Passengers can step aboard Waverley in Oban this weekend with sailings to destinations including Staffa, Tobermory, Duart Castle, Corryvreckan Whirlpool, Tiree and Salen Pier on the Isle of Mull. Tickets are still available and can be booked at waverleyexcursions.co.uk.

Waverley will return to Glasgow and the Clyde coast for her summer season from Friday 27th June to Monday 25th August.

1 . The Waverley Chief officer Garry Stevenson and Captain Jim Harris greet passengers aboard Waverley Paddle Steamer | Getty Images

2 . The Waverley Passengers aboard the Waverley Paddle Steamer as the vessel departs for its first sail of the season down the Clyde | Getty Images

3 . The Waverley The Waverley is celebrating fifty years of sailing in preservation as the world's last seagoing paddle steamer. | Getty Images

4 . The Waverley Waverley Paddle Steamer as it passes Dumbarton Rock on the river Clyde | Getty Images