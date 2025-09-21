Paisley Famous Faces: 13 famous faces who once called Paisley home

Paisley is Scotland’s largest town that has a rich cultural history that has produced many famous faces over the years.
The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.
An honourable mention goes to Doctor Who star David Tennant who attended Paisley Grammar School but was born in Bathgate. The town has also produced world-famous musicians, actors and artists.
Here are 13 famous faces who once called Paisley home.
1. Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini is one of Paisley's most famous sons with the singer also attending St Andrew's Academy. In an interview with the Big Issue speaking about his hometown he said: “Paisley offered me and my family a life, way back, and it has continued to do so. When I think of Paisley, I think of everything that has shaped my life." Photo: Tim J Gray @TartanZonePhoto
2. Gerard Butler
Scottish actor and film produce Gerard Butler began life in Paisley as the youngest of three children to parents Margaret and Edward. After moving to Quebec when he was just six months old, Gerard Butler returned to Scotland a year later with him going on to be head boy at St Mirin's and St Margaret's High School. | Getty Images
3. Gerry Rafferty
Gerry Rafferty is one of the finest songwriters and musicians which Scotland has ever produced. He was born into a working class family in Underwood Lane in Paisley and would grow up in Ferguslie Park with him being educated at St Mirin's Academy. There is a mural dedicated to Rafferty on Browns Lane in the town. | Getty Images
4. John Byrne
Scottish artists, playwright and screenwriter John Byrne grew up in a housing scheme in Paisley's Ferguslie Park. Byrne was educated at St Mirin's Academy before going on to study at Glasgow School of Art. His work has been used by the likes of The Beatles, Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty. | Pic Neil Hanna Photo: Neil Hanna/TSPL