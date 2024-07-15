Paninaro Magazine open new store on Glasgow's King Street
Paninaro Magazine have opened their first Glasgow store on King Street inside Social Recluse.
The magazine is where football, fashion and music overlap to create a subculture with Glaswegians now able to get involved in the action with shoppers able to buy t-shirts and sweatshirts. They are currently waiting on care labels, but once they arrive the jackets will also be up for sale.
It is much more than a magazine with their issues featuring 170 pages of creative writing, photography and illustrations.
Taking to social media, Paninaro Magazine said: “If you’re in Glasgow why not pop in to our store on King St and see us? Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”
The magazine have big plans for the future with them also being hopeful of doing a pop up in London one weekend in the future.
