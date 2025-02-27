House of Toad is the new coworking concept from the team behind Toad’s Caravan, Joanna Susskind and Ben Whitney. Located at 23 Park Circus, the listed townhouse is Glasgow’s first and only boutique coworking space.
The space has enjoyed a successful first month since opening, with creatives and professionals finding a space to work in the community-focused space.
We caught up with Joanna to learn about House of Toad’s plans.
Joanna said: "We officially opened on February 1st, and Free Fridays in February (FFF) have been a huge success. They’ve given people the chance to experience the space with no commitment, meet others, and get a real feel for the community. The feedback has been fantastic, and it’s been great to see the space so lively." | Joanna Susskind, Dodi Pupillo & Kinga @powerpufftravel
"I started Glasgow’s first coworking space, Toad’s Caravan, in 2010, and it became a thriving hub for creatives and freelancers. Unfortunately, we had to close during COVID, and since then, there hasn’t been a space quite like it in the city. When this building became available, it was the perfect opportunity to bring together everything I’d done before but structure it as a non-profit, ensuring it’s a truly inclusive and welcoming members’ space." | Joanna Susskind, Dodi Pupillo & Kinga @powerpufftravel
"House of Toad is more than just a workspace—it’s somewhere you can work, connect, and collaborate. Whether you're here for coworking, wellbeing, a writing or drawing workshop, or simply to meet like-minded people, the focus is on building a supportive community | Joanna Susskind, Dodi Pupillo & Kinga @powerpufftravel
"We’ve designed the space to offer different working environments. There’s a relaxed, hotel-lobby-style coworking area, a quiet working room and a cafe/break-out area where members can drop in anytime Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 6pm. Membership includes free tea and coffee, a weekly yoga session, a free life drawing class, and even a dispute resolution service—ensuring the space stays welcoming and supportive for everyone. We’re also home to Rebel Yoga, which offers five or more yoga classes a week, open to both members and the public." | Joanna Susskind, Dodi Pupillo & Kinga @powerpufftravel
