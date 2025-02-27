2 . House of Toad

"I started Glasgow’s first coworking space, Toad’s Caravan, in 2010, and it became a thriving hub for creatives and freelancers. Unfortunately, we had to close during COVID, and since then, there hasn’t been a space quite like it in the city. When this building became available, it was the perfect opportunity to bring together everything I’d done before but structure it as a non-profit, ensuring it’s a truly inclusive and welcoming members’ space." | Joanna Susskind, Dodi Pupillo & Kinga @powerpufftravel