Parks of Glasgow: 6 Glasgow parks you need to visit in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:27 BST

These are some of the best parks which you have to visit in Glasgow this year.

Glasgow is a city which is very fortunate to have many beautiful natural spaces where you can be at one with nature and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

There is a reason why Glasgow is known as the ‘Dear Green Place’ and there is no shortage of green spaces which you can enjoy.

Here are some of our favourite parks which you have to visit in Glasgow in 2025.

Nothing quite beats Kelvingrove Park no matter what time of year it is. You can enjoy a cracking stroll around the park on colder winter days or claim a spot on the grass when the sun is shining.

1. Kelvingrove Park

Home to the newly-reopened Burrell Collection museum, Glasgow's Pollok Country has over 360 acres of woodland, walking trails, lakes, rivers and gardens. You can even visit Highland Cattle here.

2. Pollok Country Park

If you are looking for a peaceful spot to relax on the Southside of the city, head on over to Queen's Park which offers something for everyone, from manicured lawns and bedding areas for the gardening enthusiast to peaceful naturalised walks rich in wildlife.

3. Queen's Park

Glasgow Green is one of the city’s best loved parks which has a rich history with there being plenty of points of interest located throughout the park.

4. Glasgow Green

