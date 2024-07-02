People of Airdrie: 8 famous faces who were born and brought up in Airdrie

Airdrie is found in North Lanarkshire and is around 12 miles from the east of Glasgow with a population of almost 40,000 people.
The town dates back to the 14th century with the first trace of Airdrie appearing in the Register of the Great Seal of Scotland back in 1373 as Ardre.
Here are some of the notable Scottish people who grew up in Airdrie.
1. Dee Hepburn
Scottish actress Dee Hepburn is best known for starring as Dorothy in the 1981 film Gregory's Girl with her being born in Airdrie before moving to East Kilbride. Photo: The Kobal Collection
2. The Big Dish
Scottish pop band The Big Dish were formed in Airdrie in the early 1980s. They released their debut album Swimmer on Virgin Records in 1986. | BBC
3. Ian Bannen
Scottish actor Ian Bannen was born in Airdrie as the son of lawyer John James Bannen and Agnes Clare. He was the very first Scottish actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Flight of the Phoenix. | Getty Images
4. Brain McClair
Although born in Bellshill as it was the closest maternity hospital, former Celtic and Manchester United striker was brought up in Airdrie. Photo: s
