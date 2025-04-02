1 . Gregor Fisher

Following the death of his mother, Gregor Fisher was brought up in Langholm and Neilston. An imaginative child who first acted at school when a teacher told him to take part in a production of The Mikado and Fisher complied to get out of classes, he studied at the RSAMD after ‘leaving Barrhead High School with ‘an O-Level in art and embroidery’. | James Simpson Photo: James Simpson