People of Barrhead: 6 famous faces who were pupils at Barrhead High School in Barrhead

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:09 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Barrhead High School in Barrhead.

Barrhead High School was established in 1967 having formerly been called Barrhead Secondary School.

The new building of the East Renfrewshire school was officially opened in 2017, providing a modern and flexible learning environment for 800 pupils and 100 vocational students.

Here are six famous faces who attended Barrhead High School in Barrhead.

Following the death of his mother, Gregor Fisher was brought up in Langholm and Neilston. An imaginative child who first acted at school when a teacher told him to take part in a production of The Mikado and Fisher complied to get out of classes, he studied at the RSAMD after ‘leaving Barrhead High School with ‘an O-Level in art and embroidery’.

1. Gregor Fisher

Following the death of his mother, Gregor Fisher was brought up in Langholm and Neilston. An imaginative child who first acted at school when a teacher told him to take part in a production of The Mikado and Fisher complied to get out of classes, he studied at the RSAMD after 'leaving Barrhead High School with 'an O-Level in art and embroidery'.

Scottish television, film and stage actor Douglas Henshall who is best known as starring as Detective Inspector Jimmy Pérez in the crime drama Shetland attended Barrhead High School. Whilst studying here, he joined the Scottish Youth Theatre.

2. Douglas Henshall

Scottish television, film and stage actor Douglas Henshall who is best known as starring as Detective Inspector Jimmy Pérez in the crime drama Shetland attended Barrhead High School. Whilst studying here, he joined the Scottish Youth Theatre.

Aberdeen legend and former Scotland manager Alex McLeish attended Springhill Primary and Barrhead High School.

3. Alex McLeish

Aberdeen legend and former Scotland manager Alex McLeish attended Springhill Primary and Barrhead High School.

Rangers and Scotland midfielder Kirsty Maclean achieved five Highers at Barrhead High School in 2022.

4. Kirsty Maclean

Rangers and Scotland midfielder Kirsty Maclean achieved five Highers at Barrhead High School in 2022.

