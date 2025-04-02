Barrhead High School was established in 1967 having formerly been called Barrhead Secondary School.
The new building of the East Renfrewshire school was officially opened in 2017, providing a modern and flexible learning environment for 800 pupils and 100 vocational students.
Here are six famous faces who attended Barrhead High School in Barrhead.
1. Gregor Fisher
Following the death of his mother, Gregor Fisher was brought up in Langholm and Neilston. An imaginative child who first acted at school when a teacher told him to take part in a production of The Mikado and Fisher complied to get out of classes, he studied at the RSAMD after ‘leaving Barrhead High School with ‘an O-Level in art and embroidery’. | James Simpson Photo: James Simpson
2. Douglas Henshall
Scottish television, film and stage actor Douglas Henshall who is best known as starring as Detective Inspector Jimmy Pérez in the crime drama Shetland attended Barrhead High School. Whilst studying here, he joined the Scottish Youth Theatre. Photo: PA
3. Alex McLeish
Aberdeen legend and former Scotland manager Alex McLeish attended Springhill Primary and Barrhead High School. | Getty Images
4. Kirsty Maclean
Rangers and Scotland midfielder Kirsty Maclean achieved five Highers at Barrhead High School in 2022. | Getty Images
