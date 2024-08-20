People of Barrhead: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Barrhead

Barrhead lies eight miles southwest of Glasgow city centre with the East Renfrewshire town having a population of almost 20,000.

The name Barrhead is said to have first appeared in 1750 according to local historian James McWhirter. The town was formed after several smaller textile-producing villages grew into one.

It has produced many notable famous Scottish names such as actors, novelists and sports starts.

Here are some of the famous names who were born and raised in Barrhead.

1 . Douglas Henshall Scottish television, film and stage actor Douglas Henshall who is best known as starring as Detective Inspector Jimmy Pérez in the crime drama Shetland attended Barrhead High School. Whilst studying here, he joined the Scottish Youth Theatre. Photo: PA

2 . Christopher Brookmyre Scottish novelist Chris Brookmyre was raised and schooled in Barrhead. He attended St. Mark's Primary School and St Luke's High School in Barrhead. Photo: Contributed

3 . Harry Burns Former Chief Medical Officer for Scotland and professor of global public health at the University of Strathclyde Harry Burns was born in Barrhead. | Supplied