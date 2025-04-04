People of Bearsden: 6 famous faces who were pupils at Bearsden Academy in Bearsden

Bearsden Academy was established in 1911 with the original site of the school being found on the corner of Roman Road and Drymen Road.
The school was originally known as New Kilpatrick Higher Grade School and compromised of both a primary school and secondary school.
Here are six famous faces who attended Bearsden Academy in Bearsden.
1. Edwyn Collins
Edwyn Collins arrived at Bearsden Academy in 1976 and replied to an ad in the fanzine Ripped & Torn: “New York group forming in Bearsden.” After a few years, The Nu-Sonics morphed into Orange Juice. | Getty Images
2. Katherine Grainger
Multiple Olympic medallist, rower Dame Katherine Grainger was born and brought up in Bearsden having attended Mosshead Primary School and Bearsden Academy. | Getty Images
3. David Moyes
Everton boss David Moyes was born in Glasgow and attended Bearsden Academy. | Getty Images
4. Alex Kapranos
Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos went to primary school in Edinburgh and attended Bearsden Academy. | Getty Images for Audacy
