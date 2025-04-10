Bishopbriggs Academy was established in 2006 and is currently one of two secondary schools in Bishopbriggs, along with Turnbull High School at Brackenbrae.
The school was the result of the amalgamation of Bishopbriggs High School and Thomas Muir High School and back in 2021 was named the "The Scottish State Secondary School of the decade" by the Sunday Times in the Sunday Times School Guide.
Here are eight famous faces who attended Bishopbriggs Academy in Bishopbriggs.
1. Amy Macdonald
Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald is one of the most famous faces from Bishopbriggs. She attended Bishopbriggs High School and was inspired to get into music after watching Travis at T in the Park in 2000. | Getty Images for MasterCard
2. Jackie Kay
Poet and playwright Jackie Kay began life in Edinburgh, but was adopted as a baby by Helen and John Kay. She spent her childhood growing up in Bishopbriggs and attended Bishopbriggs High School. Photo: John Devlin
3. Dougie Freedman
Former Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman attended Bishopbriggs High School. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
4. Katie Shanahan
Swimmer Katie Shanahan attended Bishopbriggs Academy and competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Contributed
