Bishopbriggs Academy was established in 2006 and is currently one of two secondary schools in Bishopbriggs, along with Turnbull High School at Brackenbrae.

The school was the result of the amalgamation of Bishopbriggs High School and Thomas Muir High School and back in 2021 was named the "The Scottish State Secondary School of the decade" by the Sunday Times in the Sunday Times School Guide.