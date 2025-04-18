People of Coatbridge: 9 famous faces who were pupils at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge.

St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge was established in August 1961, and was originally located on Blair Road before the school moved sites to Townhead Road.

Here are nine famous faces who attended St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge.

Brothers Greg and Pat Kane who are better known as Hue and Cry were both brought up in Coatbridge and attended St. Ambrose High School.

1. Greg and Pat Kane (Hue and Cry)

Brothers Greg and Pat Kane who are better known as Hue and Cry were both brought up in Coatbridge and attended St. Ambrose High School.

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus attended St Ambrose High School.

2. Michelle McManus

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus attended St Ambrose High School.

Two Doors Down star Jamie Quinn (left) grew up in Coatbridge and attended St Ambrose High School. Readers may also recognise him from appearing in Still Game.

3. Jamie Quinn

Two Doors Down star Jamie Quinn (left) grew up in Coatbridge and attended St Ambrose High School. Readers may also recognise him from appearing in Still Game.

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd who captained a St Ambrose football team which won the under-15 Scottish Shield was once a pupil at St Ambrose High School.

4. Tom Boyd

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd who captained a St Ambrose football team which won the under-15 Scottish Shield was once a pupil at St Ambrose High School.

