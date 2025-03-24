Cumbernauld High School was the first comprehensive secondary school in the then 'New Town' of Cumbernauld.
The school in the North Lanarkshire town was designed by Scottish architects Gratton & McLean and was opened in 1964. The school drew students from Cumbernauld and the surrounding area including Cumbernauld Village, Kildrum, Abronhill, Carbrain, Seafar, Castlecary, Westerwood, Dullatur, Craigmarloch, Carrickstone Vale, Whitelees and Airdrie.
In 2013, North Lanarkshire Council announced the amalgamation of Cumbernauld High with Abronhill High to become Cumbernauld Academy.
Here are five famous faces who attended Cumbernauld High School in Cumbernauld.
1. Craig Ferguson
One of the most famous faces which Cumbernauld has produced is comedian, actor, writer and television host Craig Ferguson. At just six months old, his family moved from their Springburn flat to a Development Corporation house in Cumbernauld. Ferguson attended Muirfield Primary School and Cumbernauld High School. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Jimmy McCulloch
Musician Jimmy McCulloch who is best known as a member of Wings, Thunderclap Newman and Stone the Crows was raised in Clydebank and Cumbernauld. He joined Wings in 1974 and debuted on the track "Junior's Farm". The family moved to London when he was 13 but spent some time at Cumbernauld High School. | Getty Images
3. Lynn Ferguson
Another famous Ferguson from Cumbernauld is Lynn Ferguson who was the youngest of four. She attended Cumbernauld High School and was also a Senior Prefect. Ferguson is best known for voicing he character of Mac in Chicken Run. | Getty Images
4. Mark McGhee
Aberdeen legend Mark McGhee who won the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup and 1983 UEFA Super Cup was raised in Cumbernauld and attended Cumbernauld High School. He began his professional career in 1975 at Greenock Morton. | Getty Images
