People of East Kilbride: 8 famous faces who attended secondary school in East Kilbride

Many famous faces have been educated in East Kilbride with some going on to have unbelievable careers.

Some secondary schools in the town have moved premises or no longer exist, but we wanted to highlight the famous people from the world of Scottish music, sport and arts who were educated in East Kilbride.

Aztec Camera frontman Roddy Frame grew up in East Kilbride and was a pupil at Duncanrig Secondary School. Many of the songs on Aztec Camera's debut album High Lard, Hard Rain were inspired by the town.

Lorraine Kelly was brought up in East Kilbride and was a pupil at Claremont High School. Her career in journalism began when she started working at the East Kilbride News.

Ally McCoist was brought up in East Kilbride and was a pupil at Maxwellton Primary and Hunter High School. A multi-purpose sports complex on Quarry Road was named in his honour in the town.

Brothers Jim and William Reid of the band The Jesus and Mary Chain were raised in East Kilbride and both attended Hunter High School.

