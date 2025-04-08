Woodfarm High School was established in 1962 and has produced many famous Scottish faces from the world of sport, music and television.
The pupils of Woodfarm High School are mainly made up of students transferring from the three feeder primary schools that include Thornliebank Primary School, Braidbar Primary School and Giffnock Primary School.
Here are seven famous faces who attended Woodfarm High School in East Renfrewshire.
1. Dougie Payne
Travis bassist Dougie Payne was born in Glasgow's Southside and was a pupil at Woodfarm High School. | Supplied
2. Amanda MacKinnon (Manda Rin)
Amanda MacKinnon who is better known for her stage name Manda Rin is the singer, drummer and keyboardist of the band Bis. She was once a pupil at Woodfarm High School. | Getty Images
3. Chris Iwelumo
Former Scotland international Chris Iwelumo was born in Coatbridge but attended Woodfarm High School. Photo: Malcolm Couzens
4. John "John Disco" Clark
John Clark who is better known as "John Disco" started out his career as a member of the band Bis. | Getty Images
