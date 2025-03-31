Parks Main High School in Erskine is one of the biggest schools in Scotland and has produced many famous faces.
It serves a catchment area that brings in pupils from the town as well as Bishopton, Inchinnan and Langbank.
Here are seven famous faces who attended Park Mains High School.
1. Dougie Vipond
Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond was brought up in Inchinnan and attended Park Mains High School in Erskine, choosing to go there because of the reputation of the music department. | BBC
2. Wendy Alexander
Former leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Wendy Alexander attended Park Mains High School in Erskine and won a scholarship to Lester B. Pearson United World College of the Pacific in British Columbia before studying at the University of Glasgow. | Scotsman
3. Douglas Alexander
Much of Douglas Alexander's childhood was spent in Bishopton. He attended Park Mains High School in Erskine, from where he joined the Labour Party as a schoolboy in 1982. | PA
4. Kirsty Mitchell
BBC Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell was born in Glasgow but attended Park Mains High School in Erskine. | BBC
