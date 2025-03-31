People of Erskine: 7 famous faces who were pupils at Park Mains High School in Erskine

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:14 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Park Mains High School in Erskine

Parks Main High School in Erskine is one of the biggest schools in Scotland and has produced many famous faces.

It serves a catchment area that brings in pupils from the town as well as Bishopton, Inchinnan and Langbank.

Enjoying this story? You’ll love our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up for free.

Here are seven famous faces who attended Park Mains High School.

Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond was brought up in Inchinnan and attended Park Mains High School in Erskine, choosing to go there because of the reputation of the music department.

1. Dougie Vipond

Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond was brought up in Inchinnan and attended Park Mains High School in Erskine, choosing to go there because of the reputation of the music department. | BBC

Former leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Wendy Alexander attended Park Mains High School in Erskine and won a scholarship to Lester B. Pearson United World College of the Pacific in British Columbia before studying at the University of Glasgow.

2. Wendy Alexander

Former leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Wendy Alexander attended Park Mains High School in Erskine and won a scholarship to Lester B. Pearson United World College of the Pacific in British Columbia before studying at the University of Glasgow. | Scotsman

Much of Douglas Alexander's childhood was spent in Bishopton. He attended Park Mains High School in Erskine, from where he joined the Labour Party as a schoolboy in 1982.

3. Douglas Alexander

Much of Douglas Alexander's childhood was spent in Bishopton. He attended Park Mains High School in Erskine, from where he joined the Labour Party as a schoolboy in 1982. | PA

BBC Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell was born in Glasgow but attended Park Mains High School in Erskine.

4. Kirsty Mitchell

BBC Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell was born in Glasgow but attended Park Mains High School in Erskine. | BBC

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleSchoolsScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice