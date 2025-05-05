Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but it has produced a plethora of talent from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, acting and much more.
It has plenty going for it as it is home to one of the most notable gig venues in the UK with it also having plenty of independent bars and restaurants not to mention that Tennent’s is also brewed on Duke Street.
Here are some of the most famous actors who called the East End of Glasgow home.
1. Tommy Flanagan
Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan was born and raised in Easterhouse as the second of four children. | Getty Images
2. Dorothy Paul
Scottish stage and screen actress Dorothy Paul was brought up in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End and attended Whitehill Secondary School with her staying on the same street as the school on Whitehill Street. | STV
3. Gary Lewis
Outlander and Gangs of New York actor Gary Lewis pictured on the right was born in Easterhouse as the middle of three children. Lewis' father was a coppersmith and his mother worked in a local biscuit factory. | Netlfix
4. Ford Kiernan
Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School. | Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.