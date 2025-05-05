Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but it has produced a plethora of talent from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, acting and much more.

It has plenty going for it as it is home to one of the most notable gig venues in the UK with it also having plenty of independent bars and restaurants not to mention that Tennent’s is also brewed on Duke Street.

Here are some of the most famous actors who called the East End of Glasgow home.

1 . Tommy Flanagan Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan was born and raised in Easterhouse as the second of four children. | Getty Images

2 . Dorothy Paul Scottish stage and screen actress Dorothy Paul was brought up in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End and attended Whitehill Secondary School with her staying on the same street as the school on Whitehill Street. | STV

3 . Gary Lewis Outlander and Gangs of New York actor Gary Lewis pictured on the right was born in Easterhouse as the middle of three children. Lewis' father was a coppersmith and his mother worked in a local biscuit factory. | Netlfix