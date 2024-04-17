The Gorbals on the south bank of the River Clyde is one of Glasgow’s best known areas that has a rich history.

During its peak in the 1930s, the Gorbals had an estimated 90,000 residents but the area looks very different today with many of the high rise blocks which once dominated the skyline no longer standing.

Many famous Glaswegian faces were born and brought up in the Gorbals with the area having produced footballers, boxers and philanthropists.

One famous face who we did leave off our list is Alex Harvey with there being a bit of dispute as to where he was from Kinning Park or the Gorbals.

Here are 11 famous faces from the Gorbals.

1 . Benny Lynch Benny Lynch is one of the Gorbals most famous sons with the boxer's legacy, despite his sporting prowess, still being a divisive subject till this day. He began life in a Gorbals tenement flat in 1913 at 17 Florence Street as the son of John Lynch, railway surfaceman and Elizabeth Alexander.

2 . Lorraine Kelly Lorraine Kelly revealed that the first home she lived in when she was in a toddler in Glasgow was a single end in the Gorbals before the family then moved to Bridgeton.

3 . Sir Thomas Lipton Born in a Gorbals tenement on Crown Street to an Irish family in the Spring of 1848, Thomas Lipton was the youngest of four siblings, all of whom died in infancy making Thomas the only surviving child of the Liptons. He would go on to become Glasgow's first billionaire who built an empire by bringing tea to the working class.