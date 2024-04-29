People of Glasgow: 13 famous faces who were born and brought up in Castlemilk

Castlemilk is a district which lies to the south of Glasgow’s city centre which has produced many famous faces over the decades.
The area was developed during the 1950s as a housing scheme to accommodate Glaswegians from inner-slum areas such as the Gorbals with the population in the area peaking at 37,000 people in 1971.
Many notable Glaswegians once called Castlemilk home with the neighbourhood producing singers, footballers and actors.
1. Gerry Cinnamon
Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon was raised in 'The Valley' which is a residential area of Castlemilk. Photo: Submitted
2. Eddie Gray
Leeds United legend Eddie Gray and his younger brother Frank Gray were both brought up in Glasgow's Castlemilk. Both brothers also represented Scotland at international level. Photo: Central Press
3. Rita Rusk
Scotland's First Lady of Hairdressing Rita Rusk hailed from Castlemilk. Ms Rusk was named best hairdresser in the world four times by Metamorphose. Photo: UNKNOWN
4. James Grant
Scottish musician James Grant who is best known as being in the bands Friends Again and Love and Money grew up in Castlemilk in the sixties.
