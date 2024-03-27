People of Glasgow: 15 famous faces who were born and brought up in Govan

Govan can be found on the south bank of the River Clyde across the water from Partick.
The area became a hub for industry and even before the days of shipbuilding and heavy industry on the Clyde they would link up with Partick to drove cattle, as well as establishing several textile mills and coal mines.
It wasn't until the early 19th century that the first shipyards were built. Govan was still independent from Glasgow at this time, becoming its own burgh in 1864 (it was the fifth largest burgh in Scotland at this time) before being swallowed up by Glasgow in 1912, just over 100 years ago. If you would like to know more about the heritage of Govan - you can check out the history of Govan through old pictures by clicking here.
Here are some of the famous names who once called Govan home.
1. Alex Ferguson
Former Manchester United and Aberdeen boss Alex Ferguson was born in Govan on Hogmanay in 1941. He grew up in a tenement at 667 Govan Road and went on to attend Broomloan Road Primary School Govan High School. Speaking about growing up in Govan, Ferguson said: "It's fact of life that where we come from is important. You come out with an identity. I come from Govan. I'm a Govan boy."
2. Jimmy Reid
Jimmy Reid is one of Govan's most famous sons and was one of the leaders in the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in in the early seventies. Photo: Allan Milligan
3. Belle Moore
Belle Moore was born in Govan and won a gold medal as a member of the first-place British women's team at the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm.
4. Jim Craig
Lisbon Lion Jim Craig was born and brought up in Govan and attended St Gerard's secondary school.
