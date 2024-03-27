People of Glasgow: 15 famous faces who were born and brought up in Govan

The area became a hub for industry and even before the days of shipbuilding and heavy industry on the Clyde they would link up with Partick to drove cattle, as well as establishing several textile mills and coal mines.

It wasn't until the early 19th century that the first shipyards were built. Govan was still independent from Glasgow at this time, becoming its own burgh in 1864 (it was the fifth largest burgh in Scotland at this time) before being swallowed up by Glasgow in 1912, just over 100 years ago. If you would like to know more about the heritage of Govan - you can check out the history of Govan through old pictures by clicking here.