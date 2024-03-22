There is always something going on in Glasgow with the city having recently been transformed as the backdrop to films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.
Many famous faces have appeared in the city over the years as musicians and film stars have taken to the streets of Glasgow.
We asked our readers who was the biggest name that they had met in Glasgow with over 200 people getting back to us.
Here are 18 famous faces Glaswegians have met in Glasgow
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.