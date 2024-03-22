There is always something going on in Glasgow with the city having recently been transformed as the backdrop to films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.

Many famous faces have appeared in the city over the years as musicians and film stars have taken to the streets of Glasgow.

We asked our readers who was the biggest name that they had met in Glasgow with over 200 people getting back to us.

Here are 18 famous faces Glaswegians have met in Glasgow

1 . Pele One of our readers was fortunate enough to meet footballing legend Pele at Glasgow Airport.

2 . Queen Elizabeth II "The Queen in Kelvingrove Park."

3 . Nelson Mandela One of our readers got the chance to meet Nelson Mandela in Glasgow. Here he is pictured in the city in October 1993 when he was given the Freedom of the City.