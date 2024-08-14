Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but it has produced a plethora of talent from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, acting and much more.

It has plenty going for it as it is home to one of the most notable gig venues in the UK with it also having plenty of independent bars and restaurants not to mention that Tennent’s is also brewed on Duke Street.

Here are some of the most notable famous faces who called the East End of Glasgow home.

1 . Angus Young and Malcolm Young Brothers Angus Young and Malcolm Young spent their early years in Cranhill before moving to Australia where they formed AC/DC. The Young family lived at 6 Skerryvore Road. | Getty Images

2 . Lulu Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13. Photo: Ben Birchall

3 . Frankie Miller Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in Bridgeton. . He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Glasgow's East End. | United Archives via Getty Images