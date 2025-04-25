St Margaret Mary's Secondary School in Castlemilk originally opened in 1962 with the original buildings being demolished 40 years later to make way for a newer building.
Here are five famous faces who attended St Margaret Mary's Secondary School in Castlemilk.
1. Gerry Cinnamon
Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon was raised in 'The Valley' which is a residential area of Castlemilk. He is a former St Margaret Mary's Secondary School pupil. | Getty Images
2. Arthur Graham
Former Scotland international Arthur Graham who played for Aberdeen, Leeds United and Manchester United was raised in Castlemilk as one of 11 siblings. He was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School. | Hulton Archive
3. Sadie Docherty
Former Lord Provost of Glasgow Sadie Docherty was born in the Gorbals but moved to Castlemilk when she was two and grew up in the area. Docherty was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School. Photo: John Devlin
4. William Ruane
Scottish actor William Ruane was born and raised in Castlemilk where he was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School. He has appeared in films such as Sweet Sixteen and The Angels' Share. | AFP via Getty Images
