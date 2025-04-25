People of Glasgow: 5 famous faces who were pupils at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School in Castlemilk

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 08:55 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to St Margaret Mary's Secondary School in Castlemilk.

St Margaret Mary's Secondary School in Castlemilk originally opened in 1962 with the original buildings being demolished 40 years later to make way for a newer building.

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon was raised in 'The Valley' which is a residential area of Castlemilk. He is a former St Margaret Mary's Secondary School pupil.

1. Gerry Cinnamon

Former Scotland international Arthur Graham who played for Aberdeen, Leeds United and Manchester United was raised in Castlemilk as one of 11 siblings. He was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School.

2. Arthur Graham

Former Lord Provost of Glasgow Sadie Docherty was born in the Gorbals but moved to Castlemilk when she was two and grew up in the area. Docherty was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School.

3. Sadie Docherty

Scottish actor William Ruane was born and raised in Castlemilk where he was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Secondary School. He has appeared in films such as Sweet Sixteen and The Angels' Share.

4. William Ruane

