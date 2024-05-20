People of Glasgow: 6 famous faces who were born and brought up in Baillieston

3 . Patrick Dollan

As one of 13 siblings, Patrick Dollan was born and raised in Baillieston where he attended St Bridget’s school . After leaving school at the age of 10, he went on to work in a grocers before working down the mines. This was the basis for his political career with him going on to be elected as Glasgow's Lord Provost in 1938. He was the first person from an Irish-Catholic background to hold the office. As well as encouraging the USA to join the war effort, Dollan played a key role in the development of East Kilbride where a swimming pool is named after him.