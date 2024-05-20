People of Glasgow: 6 famous faces who were born and brought up in Baillieston

Baillieston is a suburb of Glasgow and is found around seven miles from the city centre.
The area was once a separate village but is now a part of Glasgow’s boundaries with it neighbouring other areas such as Barlanark, Mount Vernon and Sandyhills.
It has been home to many famous faces which includes footballers, singers and politicians.
1. Michelle McManus
2003 Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus was brought up in Baillieston and was living in the area when she auditioned for the show. Photo: Alan Murray
2. Willie Henderson
Rangers and Scotland legend Willie Henderson was born in Baillieston in January 1944 before his family later moved to Airdrie.
3. Patrick Dollan
As one of 13 siblings, Patrick Dollan was born and raised in Baillieston where he attended St Bridget’s school . After leaving school at the age of 10, he went on to work in a grocers before working down the mines. This was the basis for his political career with him going on to be elected as Glasgow's Lord Provost in 1938. He was the first person from an Irish-Catholic background to hold the office. As well as encouraging the USA to join the war effort, Dollan played a key role in the development of East Kilbride where a swimming pool is named after him.
4. Lawrence Shankland
Lawrence Shankland was born in Baillieston and attended Bannerman High School. There is now a picture of the Scotland international in the school which is being used to inspire the next generation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.