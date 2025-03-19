Eastbank Academy in Shettleston was founded in 1894 originally as a senior secondary or Academy, before the abolition of the two-tier system of junior and senior secondaries in the mid 1930s.
It serves a large catchment area brining in pupils from Shettleston, Tollcross, Sandyhills, Mount Vernon, Springboig and Barlanark.
Here are six famous faces who attended Eastbank Academy in Shettleston.
1. Junior Campbell
Junior Campbell is best known for being a founding member of the 1960s band Marmalade with him also being known for co-composing the music and co-writing the lyrics for 182 episodes and 31 songs of the children's TV series Thomas & Friends. | Getty Images
2. Janey Godley
Scottish stand-up comedian and writer Janey Godley was raised on Kenmore Street in Shettleston and attended Eastbank Academy. Photo: Eoin Carey
3. Angus Lennie
Great Escape star Angus Lennie was born and raised in Glasgow and was a pupil at Eastbank Academy. He began his career in show business at the age of 14 whilst engaged in an apprenticeship as a stockbroker's clerk. | Scotsman
4. Cliff Hanley
Scottish journalist, novelist, playwright and broadcaster Cliff Hanley was raised in the East End of the city and was educated at Eastbank Academy. He is also known for writing the words of Scotland the Brave. | Mitchell Library, Glasgow Collection, Bulletin Photographs
