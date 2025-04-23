St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Jordanhill was established in 1958 and has produced many famous faces.
The original school building was demolished in 2002 to make way for a new one which now consists of the Abbey Building and the Mitre Building.
Here are six famous faces who attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Jordanhill.
1. James McAvoy
Scottish actor James McAvoy was born and raised in Drumchapel. He was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | Getty Images
2. Tosh McKinlay
Former Celtic and Scotland internationalist Tosh McKinlay won trophies at St Peter's Boys Primary in Partick and St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | The Scotsman
3. Joy McAvoy
Two Doors Down star Joy McAvoy attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | BBC
4. Hudson Mohawke
Scottish producer, composer, and DJ Hudson Mohawke is a former St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School pupil. | (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Coachella)
