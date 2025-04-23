People of Glasgow: 6 famous faces who were pupils at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Jordanhill

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:34 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Jordanhill

St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Jordanhill was established in 1958 and has produced many famous faces.

The original school building was demolished in 2002 to make way for a new one which now consists of the Abbey Building and the Mitre Building.

Here are six famous faces who attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Jordanhill.

Scottish actor James McAvoy was born and raised in Drumchapel. He was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

1. James McAvoy

Scottish actor James McAvoy was born and raised in Drumchapel. He was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | Getty Images

Former Celtic and Scotland internationalist Tosh McKinlay won trophies at St Peter's Boys Primary in Partick and St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

2. Tosh McKinlay

Former Celtic and Scotland internationalist Tosh McKinlay won trophies at St Peter's Boys Primary in Partick and St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | The Scotsman

Two Doors Down star Joy McAvoy attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

3. Joy McAvoy

Two Doors Down star Joy McAvoy attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | BBC

Scottish producer, composer, and DJ Hudson Mohawke is a former St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School pupil.

4. Hudson Mohawke

Scottish producer, composer, and DJ Hudson Mohawke is a former St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School pupil. | (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Coachella)

