St Aloysius' College was founded in 1859 by the Jesuits, who previously staffed the college, and named after Saint Aloysius Gonzaga.
Originally, the school was for boys only. In 1979, the admission policy was changed by the Governors during the tenure of Headmaster Fr. Henry Anthony Richmond SJ and girls were admitted.
Here are seven famous faces who attended St Aloysius' College in Garnethill.
1. Sanjeev Kohli
Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli grew up in Bishopbriggs and attended St Aloysius' College before going on to study at the University of Glasgow. | The Scotsman
2. Tom Conti
Scottish actor Tom Conti was born and raised in Paisley before attending St Aloysius' College and studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Armando Ianucci
Scottish satirist, writer, director, producer and performer Armando Ianucci was educated at St Peter's Primary School before going on to St Aloysius' College. | Contributed
4. Sean Scanlan
Rab C. Nesbitt star Sean Scanlan was a former pupil at St Aloysius College. | Wiki Comms
