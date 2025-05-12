People of Glasgow: 8 comedians who were born and raised in Glasgow

Glasgow is known for its great sense of humour with the city having produced some of the finest Scottish comedians of all time.

You only have to look to Billy Connolly who was a trailblazer, making a name for Glasgow and sharing our patter with the entire world - at one point being one of the most popular comedians on earth.

Everyone has a tale to tell, and many comedians are proud to speak about their neighbourhoods which they were raised in with some referring to their upbringing in their humour.

Here are eight comedians who were born and raised in different Glasgow neighbourhoods

1 . Billy Connolly Billy Connolly was born in Anderston but moved to Partick and Drumchapel. The Big Yin is a legend in comedy, music, and art. He went to high school in Govan at St Gerard's. | Getty Images

2 . Limmy Before comedy success as Limmy, Brian Limond was a pupil at Shawlands Academy before going on to study multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University. The comedian grew up in Carnwadric. Photo: John Devlin

3 . Janey Godley Janey Godley was brought up in Shettleston and was best-known for her stand-up career and TV appearances. Photo: Supplied

4 . Paul Black Scottish writer, director and comedian Paul Black hails from Corkerhill. | BBC