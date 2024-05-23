People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who were pupils at Hillhead High School

Hillhead High School can be found on Oakfield Avenue in Glasgow’s West End and is one of the most diverse secondary schools in Scotland.
It wasn’t until the early seventies that Hillhead became a comprehensive school after the council abolished the selectivity process.
The school has produced many famous faces over the years with some even going on to study at the neighbouring University of Glasgow. Hillhead’s former pupils include actors, footballers and novelists.
1. Stanley Baxter
Glasgow actor and comedian Stanley Baxter was educated at Hillhead High School and and schooled for the stage by his mother.
2. Laura Fraser
Glasgow born actor Laura Fraser is best known for her role in the cult TV series Breaking Bad. She is a former Hillhead High School pupil. Photo: MAX NASH
3. Jonathan Watson
Glasgow actor Jonathan Watson was educated at both Hillhead Primary and Hillhead High School. He is best known for his comedy sketch show Only an Excuse? and for playing the character of Colin in Two Doors Down.
4. Gordon Jackson
Actor Gordon Jackson was brought up in Glasgow as the youngest of five children. He attended Hillhead High School and left school at the age of 15. He is best known for playing the character Angus Hudson in Upstairs, Downstairs and also "Intelligence" in The Great Escape.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.